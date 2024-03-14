DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.09

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.59. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 57,404 shares.

DarioHealth Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 90.5% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 141.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

