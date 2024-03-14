DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,191.52

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,191.52 ($66.52) and traded as high as GBX 5,756 ($73.75). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,690 ($72.90), with a volume of 127,673 shares.

DCC Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22. The stock has a market cap of £5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,703.59, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,695.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,191.52.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

