Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.37

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $8.24. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 16,546 shares trading hands.

Decisionpoint Systems Trading Up 8.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Decisionpoint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Decisionpoint Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About Decisionpoint Systems

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

