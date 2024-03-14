Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $111,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 363,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $42,103,766.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,008,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,904,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,040,573 shares of company stock valued at $464,886,411. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

