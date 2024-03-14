Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Denny’s

Denny’s Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 50.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Denny’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 94,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.