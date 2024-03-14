Deutsche Bank AG Buys 107,011 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.94% of Mosaic worth $109,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

