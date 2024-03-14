Deutsche Bank AG Buys 12,500 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.70% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $101,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after buying an additional 7,052,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA opened at $50.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.