Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,715 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 83,962 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Autodesk worth $124,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $258.70 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,782 shares of company stock worth $5,750,444. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.