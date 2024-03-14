Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Hilton Worldwide worth $100,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HLT opened at $208.53 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $209.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.44. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

