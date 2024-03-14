Deutsche Bank AG Has $112.78 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Fortinet worth $112,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,672,669. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

