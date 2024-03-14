Deutsche Bank AG Has $113.37 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,194,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.62% of Pinterest worth $113,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -576.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,739. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

