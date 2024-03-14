Deutsche Bank AG Has $116.61 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1,915.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,906,478 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.36% of CubeSmart worth $116,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145,313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29,910.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 92.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,205,000 after purchasing an additional 886,616 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

