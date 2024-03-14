Deutsche Bank AG Has $124.85 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,078 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Trane Technologies worth $124,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $285.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.52. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $289.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

