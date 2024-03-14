Deutsche Bank AG Has $99.89 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,898 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $99,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,125 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after acquiring an additional 797,146 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE RY opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $102.07. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.