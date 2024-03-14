Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,013 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.59% of First Solar worth $101,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.71.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $125,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,033 shares of company stock worth $3,486,200. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $158.04 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

