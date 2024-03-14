Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,816 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.32% of Ferguson worth $107,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $205.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $217.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

