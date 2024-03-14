Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 243,480 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.64% of Skyworks Solutions worth $101,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.