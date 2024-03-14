Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,805,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011,913 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Monster Beverage worth $95,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after buying an additional 163,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after buying an additional 682,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,503,000 after buying an additional 418,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $60.85 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

