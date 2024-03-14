Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Workday worth $90,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Workday alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 705.5% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 102.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $269.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,155 shares of company stock valued at $76,968,550. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.