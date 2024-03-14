Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 34,555 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Blackstone worth $98,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $126.07 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

