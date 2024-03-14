Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 857 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,989 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of FedEx worth $101,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after acquiring an additional 632,510 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $255.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.64.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.