Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of General Dynamics worth $103,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $992,000. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $16,077,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $26,868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 57.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $275.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $277.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

