Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,034,683 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.42% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $129,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.9% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $12,667,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 92,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,606. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $101.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

