Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,551,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,006 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.61% of Coterra Energy worth $123,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

