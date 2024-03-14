Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,788 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Norfolk Southern worth $113,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $263.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.