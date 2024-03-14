Deutsche Bank AG Sells 11,456 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $90,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $5,100,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,305.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,214.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,143.54. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

