Deutsche Bank AG Sells 118,898 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,898 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.54% of Yum China worth $123,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

