Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,917 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,917 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Marvell Technology worth $101,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $510,085,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,566,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.62, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

