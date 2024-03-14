Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,385,924 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734,013 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,385,924 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.48% of HP worth $121,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HP by 84.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

