Deutsche Bank AG Sells 28,427 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,427 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Hershey worth $99,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 0.3 %

Hershey stock opened at $195.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.