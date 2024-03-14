Deutsche Bank AG Sells 308,586 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 308,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.63% of Hologic worth $105,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 96.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Hologic by 186.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.33 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.