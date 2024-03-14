Deutsche Bank AG Sells 35,393 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,393 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of Aptiv worth $112,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Aptiv alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $115.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Read Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.