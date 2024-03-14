Deutsche Bank AG Sells 50,661 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,661 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.11% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $91,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $145.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

