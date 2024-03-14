Deutsche Bank AG Sells 525,316 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 578,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 525,316 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Boeing worth $110,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.15 and its 200-day moving average is $212.37. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

