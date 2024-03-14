Deutsche Bank AG Sells 647,521 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 647,521 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $94,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

