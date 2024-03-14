Deutsche Bank AG Sells 72,042 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72,042 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.24% of Target worth $121,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $166.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.55. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

