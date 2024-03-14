Deutsche Bank AG Sells 79,591 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 79,591 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Micron Technology worth $126,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

