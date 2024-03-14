Deutsche Bank AG Sells 82,089 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,089 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of Dell Technologies worth $98,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,103,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 363,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $42,103,766.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,008,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,405,904,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,040,573 shares of company stock valued at $464,886,411. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

