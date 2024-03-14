Deutsche Bank AG Sells 88,096 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,096 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.59% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $98,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.08. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

