Deutsche Bank AG Sells 90,269 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,269 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of MercadoLibre worth $128,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,550.62 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,667.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,497.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.