Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,064,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Carrier Global worth $113,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 25.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

