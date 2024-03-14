Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,416,012 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.39% of Datadog worth $116,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Datadog by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Datadog by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,029.92 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $15,658,064.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,468,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 935,124 shares of company stock valued at $117,430,762 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

