Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,978 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 689,156 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

