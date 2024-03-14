DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $116.87

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.87 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 117.93 ($1.51). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 109.60 ($1.40), with a volume of 283,057 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 185 ($2.37) to GBX 180 ($2.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About DFS Furniture

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.06. The firm has a market cap of £256.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

