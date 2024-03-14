Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 620,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 112,467 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.35% of Diamondback Energy worth $96,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $187.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $188.60.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.53.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

