Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 237.3% from the February 14th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AMZU opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $34.45.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

