Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Andersons by 126.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,262,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,262,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,731 shares of company stock worth $4,743,670 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

