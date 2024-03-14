Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 5,171 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $118.91 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

