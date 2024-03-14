Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in RB Global were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in RB Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,688,000 after buying an additional 1,227,053 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,924,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.87. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.06%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

