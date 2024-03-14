Diversified Trust Co Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $1,188.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $684.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

